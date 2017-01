Seen in the north plaza in the Town of Norwich, a new building for the upcoming ALDI grocery store is currently being worked on through the winter months. The hopes for said construction site, is that the structure will be completed this spring with a grand opening for the new Norwich location of ALDI, in mind for the summer months of 2017. Stay tuned for a full article on ALDI and the new Norwich location in the upcoming edition of Progress Chenango.