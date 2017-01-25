Tenney applauds Trump's renouncement of Trans-Pacific Partnership

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, January 23, President Donald Trump made the decision to formally withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) – a 12-country trade agreement that the former Obama administration said would “promote economic growth; support the creation and retention of jobs; enhance innovation, productivity and competitiveness; raise living standards; reduce poverty in the signatories' countries; and promote transparency, good governance, and enhanced labor and environmental protections.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney commended the President's actions, stating that the motion is evidence that Trump “is truly invested in putting American workers first.”

“Withdrawing the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership offers us an opportunity to reexamine United States trade policy, while working to implement trade deals that put America on an even playing field,” Tenney said. “The TPP threatened the sovereignty of the United States, limited the constitutional powers of Congress, and would have further undermined America’s ability to compete freely and fairly with countries around the world for jobs and investment.”