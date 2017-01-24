Marauder bowlers stay striking down opponents

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

SHERBURNE – Both the Sherburne-Earlville boy’s and girl’s varsity bowling teams managed to keep up their winning ways of late.

On the girl’s side, S-E travelled to Cooperstown last Thursday, Jan. 19, and came away with a 535 pin win, on a scoreline of 2285 total pins to Cooperstown’s 1750 total pins.

The Marauder girls were stable throughout the matchup, knocking down over 700 pins in each of the three games, which carried them to the victory.

Standout performers in the win included Jordyn Paul, who finished with a single-game high of 210 for S-E, and had a final series score of 544; Liesa Armstrong, who had a single-game high of 206, with a series score of 531; and Jade Diamond, who notched a single-game high of 199, and finished with a series score of 515.

The boy’s have been extremely busy over the last couple of weeks, partaking in four different clashes.