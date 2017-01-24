Marauders dominate the Mustang Duals go 5-0 for first place

MOUNT MARKHAM – Surrendering essentially 24 team points in every single dual meet they wrestle – due to holes in the lineup – Sherburne-Earlville did not let this slow them down as they rolled over their competition this past weekend for a 5-0 first place finish at the Mustang Duals.

With wins over Otselic Valley, Holland-Patent's A and B team, Poland, and a revenge win over Mount Markham, the Marauders found ways to persevere through the adversity of the weekend to win the eight team dual meet tournament.

“We were 5-0 on the weekend, but you have to remember we are giving up 24 points every match to forfeits

Round 1: Sherburne-Earlville took on fellow Chenango County team Otselic Valley in what proved to be a lopsided matchup – with the Marauders defeated the OV Vikings by a score of 48-18. In the early goings of the dual, OV and S-E actually exchanged blows – S-E's Jason Price at 113 pounds, grabbed an early victory over Gordon Marshall by pin at 3:13 taking the early score to 6-6. Following the tie, the Vikings snagged another victory when Micah Lyon pinned Joe Straight in just :46 at 120 pounds for the 12-6 lead over S-E. Barring the one additional forfeit surrendered from S-E at 138 pounds, the Marauders then proceeded to win seven of the last eight matches – with six of the seven coming by way of pins. Earning pins in the dual were S-E's Mike Doeberl 126, Jordan Zimmerman 145, Myrick Elrod 152, Bailey Walzer 160, Adam Aldrich 170, Colby Spavin 220, and Walter Kiehn 285.

Round 2: Sherburne-Earlville (1-0 on the day) advanced to face off against Poland – to which another thrashing was in place as the S-E Marauders snagged the easy 42-12 victory. Jumping out to a quick start in the dual, Jason Price and Joe Straight, at 113 pounds and 120 pounds respectively, each earned pins to take the 12-0 lead. After dropping a match at 126 – as Fred Amacher of Poland caught Mike Doeberl in a pin at 1:50 – the Marauders marched on once again to dominate the second half of the dual, winning four straight matches. 145 pounder Keith Rood started the momentum up after the 126 pound loss, with a win by pin over Poland's Jesse Johnson at 4:42. A forfeit at 152 and 170 pounds, coupled with a win from Ethan Furner at 160 pounds (pin :33), and a 220 pound Tanner Campbell win by pin at 1:59 – sealed the win for S-E to move to 2-0 on the day.