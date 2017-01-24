CHENANGO COUNTY- Liberty Resources unveils a new name, logo, and website

for Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Program this past Wednesday on January 18. After months of deliberating program name ideas from staff member, community partners, and clients, the name Help Restore Hope Center has been chosen as part of a contemporary and empowering program identity to aid survivors and provide education and prevention services in the community.

Since 1988, the Liberty Resources Victims of Violence program has provided free confidential support to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and/or trauma in the Madison and Chenango County communities. While the name of the Victims of Violence program is changing, the scope of services and program activities remain the same. Help Restore Hope Center will provide services for survivors, education, and prevention on domestic violence, child abuse, dating violence, and other forms of abuse. A new, responsive designed website has been created (www.HelpRestoreHopeCenter.org) with user-friendly navigation and easy to find information about services, resources, support groups, and tips for recognizing signs of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, child, and elder abuse.