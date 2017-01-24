start title end
Local couple describes their experience at Trump's inauguration

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 24th, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mt. Upton residents Gilda and Matthew Ward were among the thousands of attendees at the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence last Friday, January 20 in Washington, D.C., and the couple has described their experience as “amazing.”

“It was amazing to be able to witness history in the making as we saw the peaceful transfer of power from President Obama to now-President Trump,” said the Wards. “Trump's inaugural address was inspiring, as were the prayers, presentations, and the music of the participants. Only a spit of rain started as Trump began his speech, and he asserted that rain showers are analogous to blessings and he saw that moment as a blessing for our nation.”


