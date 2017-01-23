Chenango County weekend basketball roundup

CHENANGO COUNTY – Teams from all over the county played this past weekend – ranging from Norwich to Otselic Valley and Valley Heights, all schools in the county saw a basketball game take place this weekend. Additional information will be provided in a later edition of The Evening Sun, on games not mentioned in the roundup.

HANCOCK – Emerging undefeated once again – the Bainbridge-Guilford lady Bobcats – sit at an undefeated 11-0 record following their latest win over Hancock this past Friday, by a score of 71-44.

The road game for B-G played on Jan. 20, saw Bobcat sophomore phenom Abigail Selfridge attack the rim for a 27-point performance.

Selfridge finished going 3-3 from the line while driving for 12 field goals in the contest – all coming from inside the arch. Assisting Selfridge in the offensive onslaught of the Bobcats was senior Becca Reyes who dropped in 11 points of her own in the win.

Bainbridge-Guilford saw double digits in the scoring column through the first three periods – taking a halftime lead at 41-27 – before tying their period high of scoring when they dropped an additional 23 points on Hancock in the third period. Hancock attempted to keep pace in the offensive showcase of B-G, however, would only manage to see four of their athletes score. Leading Hancock in scoring was Laycee Drake who was making her case in the game when she impressively scored 22-points in the loss.

According to the New York Sportswriters Association as of Jan. 15, the B-G girls are ranked sixth in Class C in the entire state – and one can only imagine this ranking may rise following this most recent dominant win.

Next up fro the B-G girls (11-0 overall), they host Deposit on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

BG: 23 18 23 7– 71

H: 12 15 5 12– 44

Bainbridge: Erica Selfridge 0 0-0 3, Abigail Selfridge 12 3-3 27, Molly O'Hara 4 0-0 8, Jillian Cannistra 0 0-0 9, Zamira Caldwell 1 0-0 2, Becca Reyes 1 0-0 11, Kori Thornton 0 0-0 3, Megan Palmatier 3 2-4 8. Totals: 21 5-7 71.

Hancock: Alexis Houghton 0 1-2 1, Laycee Drake 5 6-10 22, Trinity Gotthardt 1 1-2 9, Andrea Wadeson 6 0-0 12. Totals: 12 8-14 44.

Three-pointers: B-G – Cannistra (3), Reyes (3), Thornton (1), E. Selfridge (1) ; Hancock – Laycee (2), Gotthardt (2).

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville boys varsity basketball team scratched out yet another win on the season, as they have only tasted victory in January – winning at home over Clinton by a score of 61-45.

This dominating win at home on Jan. 20, saw an evenly paced offense of the Marauders have four double-digit scorers in the contest as the team effort paid off with the 16-point victory.

Leading S-E was Matt Hull with 14-points; however, he was trailed closely with Sylas Swingle (12-points), Sam Tuttle (11-points), and Lane Hunter (10-points).

The quartet from S-E set the pace for the Marauders to gain a big lead in just the first at 21-10. This lead only grew as S-E saw a solid close to the half as they dropped an additional 13-points, while hold Clinton to another 10-point period – taking the halftime lead of 34-20.

Clinton would improve their play in the second half, however, S-E would still manage to outscore Clinton in the final two periods at 27-25.

Next up for the S-E boys (10-4 overall), they are scheduled for a Tuesday, Jan. 24, road game where they will travel to Central Valley to play at 7 p.m.

SE: 21 13 15 12– 61

C: 10 10 13 12– 45

Sherburne-Earlville: Tyler Bigford 2 0-0 4, Sylas Swingle 0 0-0 12, Matt Hull 5 4-4 14, Kyle Cole 1 0-0 2, Lane Hunter 1 2-2 10, Ben Osborne 1 0-1 2, Dawson Lagoe 3 0-0 6, Sam Tuttle 5 1-2 11. Totals: 19 7-9 61.