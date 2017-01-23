Chenango County bowling recap

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Staff Contributor

GREENE – Two Chenango County rivals took to the bowling alley last Friday, Jan. 20, as Greene faced off against Bainbridge-Guilford.

B-G defeated the Trojan girls on a total pin-count of 2077 to 1798 after a three-game series.

Greene got off to a poor start, putting up a score of 586 in their first game, in comparison to B-G’s 696, and from that point on were never able to fully recover.

Standout performers in the matchup included Leeanna Gramis, who had a single-game high of 164 for the Trojans, and finished with a series score of 347; B-G’s Courtney Delello, who recorded the highest single-game score of the match with a 176, ending with a 458 three-game series; and Maya Cliffe, who notched a score of 164 in game three of the series, finishing with a 444 series score.