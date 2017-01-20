Tenney 'deeply troubled' by Obama's commutation of Manning sentence

NEW HARTFORD – On Tuesday, January 17, President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentences of 273 individuals as one of the final executive orders of his presidency.

Chelsea Manning – a former Army soldier who was convicted in 2013 of stealing 750,000 pages of documents and videos and leaking them to WikiLeaks – was among those 273 individuals, and her commuted sentence has been the subject of widespread debate.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New York's 22nd congressional district announced in a statement that she is 'deeply troubled' by Obama's decision to commute Manning's sentence.