Preferred Mutual gives back to community youth

NORWICH- Claims Adjuster with Preferred Mutual Insurance Company – and Oxford Academy Blackhawk varsity football coach – Jeff Newton, recently conducted a three part demonstration for junior and senior students of a DCMO BOCES Auto Tech and Auto collision and repair classes on Wednesday, Jan. 18. With the help of course instructor Gary Benson, the three part demonstration allowed both morning and afternoon classes to benefit from life lessons of dealing with numerous insurance and body shop issues.

During the first section of the presentation, Newton explained to the students how insurance works, why it is important to have insurance whether its personal or for business purposes, and the process of submitting insurance claims.