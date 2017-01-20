Workshop to be held in Oxford

OXFORD—A free entrepreneur workshop, “Conversations Co-Founders Need to Have,” will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 from 6:30-8 p.m. in the Oxford Academy Primary School multipurpose room, located on the second floor; 50 South Washington Ave.

Facilitators include Bruce and Alexandra Erath, father/daughter colleagues at The Voss Group, and Brad Treat; Entrepreneur-in-Residence with the Southern Tier Startup Alliance.

Bruce Erath is part of The Voss Group, has earned the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations, and is a licensed insurance agent and Registered Representative. He is also a member of the Million Dollar Round Table. Bruce is a Cornell University graduate, and he began his career as a vocational agriculture teacher at Sherburne-Earlville High School where in 1980 he was named Outstanding Agriculture Teacher of New York State. In 1985 Bruce left teaching to join the financial services industry. Bruce has been a volunteer in his church as well as many state and local organizations for many years. He and Kathleen, his wife of 36 years, live in Sherburne. They have two children: son Andrew and daughter Alexandra who recently joined her father as an associate of The Voss Group.