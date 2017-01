SHERBURNE – The lady Marauders volleyball team has suffered yet another loss where they found themselves right in the thick of the competition.

“Lost, but good first game against a real good team,” said Sherburne-Earlville head coach Ed Holmquist.

S-E fell victim to Canastota by a score of 3-0 on Wednesday evening, despite showing promise in the first game, as 9-2 Canastota showed dominance in the win.