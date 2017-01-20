Oxford Winterguard Family and Friends event

Mat White Photo

Pictured on top is a group shot of the Oxford Winterguard. Front: Liberty Moshier, Brooke Huggins, Jessica Golden, Sara Johnson, Christian Bowers. Second row: Julia Northup, Maddy Howe, Kecia Bey, Mekenzie Cashman, Makayla Rotundo, Sarah Golden, Layla Kriz, Beth Calhoun - Instructor. Third row: Leslie Rood Assistant Director, Jadyn Ruff, Katelyn Ingraham - Captain, Jessie Howe, Audrielle Clark, and Renae Ruff - Director. Pictured in the bottom photo is Sarah Golden in the background, with Jessie Howe seen in the foreground during their Friends and Family dress rehearsal on Jan. 18. The Oxford Winterguard will be performing during the halftime of the Oxford girls basketball game later on this evening, Jan. 20, at 7:15 p.m.