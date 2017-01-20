Chenango County bowling report

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The Norwich bowlers celebrated their senior night with another split decision on the night with the boys taking the win at 5-0; while the girls fell to Chenango Valley 0-5.

Seniors: Corey Huggins, Zack Clipston, Brandon Barns, and Allison Yacano were honored prior to the start of the games on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Family Recreational Lanes in Norwich.

Leading the charge on the boys side was Dylan Gladstone with his 656 series – on the back of a 245, 215, 196 series of games. Despite Gladstone taking home the series high, it was senior Zach Clipston who stole the show in the final game with a 248 game for the game high. Clipston finished with a solid 635 series with games of 200 and 248. Also recording 200 pin games were Nick Deady with a 245 in the first game followed by a 203 in the third game – resulting in a 633 series. Senior, Corey Huggins was also in the mix of the conversation with his 215 in the first game followed by a 218 in the second game, as he managed a 585 series.