Senator Akshar on Safe Act recertification: Rise up

Nearly a hundred concerned county residents gathered at the Norwich Grange Hall on Wednesday night to ask questions regarding the SAFE Act Recertification requirements. Senator Fred Akshar and Assemblyman Clifford Crouch were in attendance to attempt to answer questions and offer advice. The event was organized by SCOPE, the Shooter’s Committee on Political Education. “We are a conservative area but unfortunately have to deal with the five boroughs,” said Akshar. “Don’t forget that you’re all here tonight because you care. Rise up. Show that you do care about your rights. Rise up and you can make an impact. That’s what this is all about. Rise up, ladies and gentlemen.” A man in attendance said, “We have a tyrannical government and all our governor does is try to take away our rights. Akshar for Governor.” Another man said, “We need to get the SAFE Act Repealed altogether, it was done overnight without any say or input from the people. What sort of government is that? What part of shall not be infringed does Cuomo not understand?”A full story regarding the requirements of recertification and Wednesday’s meeting will appear in Friday’s edition of The Evening Sun.