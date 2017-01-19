Senator Seward weighs-in on Cuomo's ‘17-’18 budget proposal

ONEONTA – New York State Senator James L. Seward of the 51st senate district released a statement on Tuesday, January 17 where he would weigh-in on some of Governor Andrew Cuomo's 2017-2018 budget proposals.

The proposed $162 billion budget comprises an increase in funding for public education, infrastructure improvements, and clean water initiatives, but lacks sufficient support for the state's small businesses, according to Seward.

“One major avenue to increased opportunities is a strong education,” said Seward. “The governor’s budget includes a $1 billion increase for our public schools, which is a good starting point. Next, I will be reviewing exactly how the funds are distributed and fighting for our low wealth, high need districts through a revamped Foundation Aid formula.”