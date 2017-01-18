Tuesday night scores and Wednesday schedule

Tuesday game recap:

• Norwich Boys Bowling defeated Owego 5-0

• Norwich Girls Bowling lost to Owego 0-5

• Norwich Boys Swimming and Diving home vs. Chenango Valley (stats pending).

• BGAH Wrestling defeated Sidney 61-16

• Valley Heights Boys Basketball lost to Cortland Christian 68-32

Wednesday, Jan. 18 (pending weather):

• Norwich Boys and Girls Bowling home vs Oneonta 3:40 p.m.

• Norwich Wrestling home vs Oneonta 6 p.m. for senior night

• Norwich Girls Basketball at Chenango Forks 7:15 p.m.

• Greene Girls Basketball at Deposit 5:30 p.m.

• Greene Boys Basketball at Deposit 7:15 p.m.

• Sherburne-Earlville Wrestling at Morrisville-Eaton 6 p.m.

• Sherburne-Earlville Volleyball home vs Canastota 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Sherburne-Earlville Boys Basketball home vs Waterville 7 p.m. Wednesday

• BG Boys Basketball at Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton 7 p.m. Wednesday

• Oxford Boys and Girls Bowling home vs Harpursville 3:45 p.m. Wednesday

• Unadilla Valley Boys Basketball at Edmeston 7:15 p.m. Wednesday

• Otselic Valley Girls Basketball home vs Madison 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Stay tuned in a future edition of The Evening Sun for game recaps and articles on the above listed games.