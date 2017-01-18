Oxford Winterguard is ready to chase gold once again

OXFORD – Practicing since August of 2016, and looking ahead toward a nine month-long span of hard work and training the Oxford Winterguard have been preparing for this day to come for some time.

"They don't call it a sport, but let me tell you, it should be a sport,” said Michele Loughren, a coach of the Blackhawk Winterguard.

Previously, in the 2015-2016 season Oxford proved dominant in their class at that time winning the gold on the year in the Independent Regional A.

Due to the previous year's success, the Oxford Winterguard have now been bumped up a class, moving from the Independent Regional A to their new classification of Scholastic A3.