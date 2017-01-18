Otselic Valley plunges to 0-12 record, Bearga continues to shine

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

OTSELIC VALLEY – It has been a rough season for the Otselic Valley boy’s varsity basketball team to say the least. After suffering two more losses this week, they now sink to 0-12 on the season.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Vikings were trounced by Blessed Virgin Mary High School, losing by close to 40 points, on a scoreline of 66-28.

OV got off to the worst possible start, and only accounted a meager two points after the first quarter. Their defense wasn’t much better, as they gave up 17 to their opponents in the opening quarter.

The Vikings managed to improve drastically and keep the tie close in the second quarter, scoring nine and giving up just 10 points, but were no match for their challengers in the second half, eventually succumbing to the hefty defeat.