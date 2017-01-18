Letter to the Editor - CCCF inmate: Get the help you need before it’s too late

Dear Editor,

This letter is for Norwich, NY, the community, Chenango County, and most importantly the victim. My name is Jeremy Farnsworth, and I feel that it is only morally right that I write this letter, in hopes that everyone in Chenango County will read this message. I stand accused of a horrible crime that was committed on November 18, 2016, at the North-end Speedway gas station. The remorse and guilt is eating at my conscience, and at this point, I can't undo the past, but since the day of my arrest which was hours after the incident, I did work with and cooperate with the detectives who were investigating the incident and crime. I couldn't bring myself to deceive them, the victim, or the community.

I've made a huge mistake that has affected not only my life, but has affected the victim's life, the victim's loved ones, my great family and employer, and the community. Norwich is a good community but has been stained because of the drug epidemic that is killing so many young and middle aged people and is now destroying families every day. Just look at how many young people we lost in 2016 that were in one way or another related to alcohol or drug abuse. These drugs and alcohol have such a grip on people, and is causing drug addicts to commit crimes and disrupt the good order of the community.

The law enforcements work diligently to prevent and stop these things from happening, and the community does provide help for desperate addicts but it's up the the addict to make the choice to change their life before they make any selfish, irrational decisions to 'feed the monster of addiction.' These bad choices and decisions to commit crimes will only put the criminal/addict in jail and prison, which is not the way to go or reach out, but only hurts the criminal, his loved ones and whoever is around him or her, but that is the consequence of committing crimes. I never thought my past addictions would get a grip on me again, and in my sober, straight, and right state-of-mind, would never do what I did. But, the fact of the matter is that I did. And now all I can do is stand up and admit my wrongs and my mistakes, and I will pay my dues behind bars for what I've done.

I will end this letter by once again sending my deepest apologies to the victim, her loved ones, my loved ones, and the community. My advice to anyone struggling with addition problems in the community is to get the help you need–because there is help there–before it's too late and before the bad decisions ruin your life forever, like it has mine, and the people around you.

Thank you for your time and patience. I have full intentions and hopes the community has a chance to read this message.

Sincerely,

Jeremy Farnsworth

Chenango County Correctional Facility