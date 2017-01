BAINBRIDGE—On Jan. 15, 2017, at approximately 3:30 a.m., New York State Police at Sidney arrested Justin D. Martin, age 27, of Guilford for misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated with a reported B.A.C. result of .16% and other traffic violations.

You're only seeingof the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.