6 men on trial for Syracuse riot after deadly cop shooting

SYRACUSE (AP) - Jury selection is set in trial of six men charged with rioting in a Syracuse neighborhood last June after police fatally shot an armed man.

The men facing trial together in Onondaga County Court are charged in connection with the mayhem that erupted after a melee broke out at a housing development on Father’s Day. Jury selection starts Wednesday.

Authorities say officers were responding to reports of shots fired when Officer Kelsey Francemone encountered 41-year-old Gary Porter firing a gun. She got and killed Porter. A grand jury later determined the officer acted in self-defense.

A 31-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire.

After the shooting, a crowd tossed bottles, rocks and trash at officers. In all, 13 people were charged with rioting. Seven have already pleaded guilty.