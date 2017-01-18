Clyde’s Little Red Barn sponsors ‘Paint Dots’ during Winter Living Celebration

SHERBURNE- Among the many activities featured during the 39 annual Winter Living Celebration Friends with Rogers extended the family fun activity with, ‘Paint Dots.’ Paint Dots’ will be held on January 21 from 11-4 p.m. in the Bird Cabin on State Route 80 in Sherburne.

Well-known artists Claude Monet, Edvard Munch, Vincent van Gogh, and Thomas Kincaid have all created snow-covered masterpieces. The natural landscapes of Rogers Center provide inspiration for this special Family Fun program, which offers visitors an opportunity to creatively express the magic of winter.