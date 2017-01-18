Angelino to be honored as 2017 Distinguished Citizen of the Year

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Baden-Powell Council, Boy Scouts of America have announced that retired City of Norwich Police Chief Joe Angelino has been named the recipient of the 2017 Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for Chenango County.

Angelino will be honored on Thursday, May 11, at a dinner ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich. Selection was made for the award by a committee of local citizens comprised of past recipients, and is co-chaired by Eric Larsen and Fred Miers. Miers was the 2016 recipient.

Each year, the Boy Scouts of America recognize a local community leader for their outstanding contribution to the betterment of the community and service to their fellow citizens. This is the 32nd Annual Distinguished Citizen of the Year dinner to benefit the local Scouting program.