SHERBURNE – Friends of Rogers is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially unveil the recently renovated Visitor Center lobby on Thursday, January 19 at 5:30 p.m. This will be the first significant exhibit upgrade since Friends of Rogers began operating the center in the spring of 2011.

The renovation was made possible by funding provided by the Mid-York Foundation, and a professional museum exhibit designer was hired to make the committee's vision a reality.