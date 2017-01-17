B-G schools embark on a district-wide capital project

BAINBRIDGE- Superintendent Timothy Ryan spoke on behalf of the Bainbridge Guilford Central School District about the newly proposed capital project. While the cost of this project has estimated to be $16.5 million, the contents of the project is solely based on the feedback the school receives from the Building Condition Survey.

The Building Condition Survey is conducted every five years and informs the district of items that currently need attention or will in the very near future. Each item is then prioritized based on the immediate need and concern. As a result of this Building Condition Survey all three buildings including the transportation facility will be impacted. Since the last renovations were completed to the structures over 17 years ago.

Superintendent Tim Ryan said, “This project is mainly a “nuts and bolts” project with not a lot of flashy items being considered. The most important items to address here are student and facility safety and maintaining the envelope of our facilities”.

Ryan also displayed a detailed list of what will be happening to each building as a result of this project. For insistence, the Jr-Sr High school will see exterior and interior door replacements, replacing the roof over the 1929 wing, the auditorium, 1934 wing, the music suite and 1996 addition, replacing the hot and cold water piping, replacing the outdated fire alarm system, replacing two boilers, replacing master clock system, pier complaint of the American Disability Association(ADA) the North and West walk ways, the main entrance and drainage improvements will have to be taken care of; as well as renovating five first floor classrooms (creating a fitness facility for students and community use, an art room, and general purpose classroom), student locker replacements, unit ventilator replacement, renovate the boys and girl private showers, among other improvements.