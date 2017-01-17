Former Tornado scores 1,000th point at St. Lawrence University

By Kieran Coffey

Sun Sports Contributor

CANTON – A star Norwich basketball alumnus recently reached a pinnacle in his career, as he hit the 1,000 point mark for the St. Lawrence Saints.

Kyle Edwards, who is currently a senior at the University, and captain of the basketball team, hit the milestone against SUNY Brockport.

“It was a goal that I had hoped to reach by the end of my career so it was a great feeling to accomplish it,” said Edwards.

Edwards has played a key role for the Saints team over the past four years. In the 2013-2014 season, he earned the Liberty League Rookie of the Year award, after averaging 11.4 points per game. That same year, Edwards was also named to the conference’s All-Rookie squad.