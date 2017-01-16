FEMA okays $2 million flood mitigation grant for Sidney

SIDNEY—The office of U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer announce late last week that the village of Sidney has been granted almost $2 million toward mitigating flood risks, a venture officially known as GreenPlain project.

According to Schumer, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will invest $1,949,300 for the project, serving as a capstone for Schumer's continued advocacy for assistance to the village.

The GreenPlain project will create 100-plus acres of green space for storm water storage where the Lower River Street Neighborhood, which is at constant risk for flooding, is located, according to the senator's media release.

Schumer said he personally called FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate last month, urging him to issue final approvals needed for the project to move forward. The funding, which will be used for Phase 1 design work for the project, was allocated through FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.