Greater Norwich Foundation extends scholarship opportunities

NORWICH - The Greater Norwich Foundation (GNF) is offering a number of scholarships to students who are planning to continue their higher education after graduation.

Scholarships offered by the Foundation include the Clara Robbins Memorial Scholarships, the Marcia Stewart Memorial Scholarship, the Esther C. Flanagan Scholarship, the Thomas H. Ivory Scholarship, the Greater Norwich Foundation Technical Scholarship, the Robert N. Endries Scholarship , the Edward J. Lee Law Scholarship, and some additional unspecified grant money.