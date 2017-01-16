Bobcats earn dominating win heading into the weekend

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 16th, 2017

BAINBRIDGE – The Bainbridge-Guilford boys varsity basketball team picked up a much needed win on the season when they hosted Unatego this past Thursday, only to dominate the scoring for a solid 61-45 win.

The home game played on Jan. 12, featured leading scorer on the day Trevor Halaquist attack the net for an astounding 25 points, going 9-10 from the charity stripe as the Bobcats posted double digit scoring throughout.

Grabbing the early lead in the game was Bainbridge-Guilford who ripped through the Spartans of Unatego in the first period for the 16-5 lead after just one period. Taking that 11 point lead and waisting no time, the Bobcats put up another solid period in the second – scoring 12 points – as they climbed to a 28-17 lead at the half.


