Sabers roll over the Norwich bowlers

CONKLIN – The Susquehanna Valley Sabers mowed down the Norwich Purple Tornado bowlers this past Friday, when the Sabers rolled their way to a 5-0 win over the girls, and 3-2 split with the Norwich boys.

On the boys side for Norwich in the matchup on Jan. 13, they ultimately split with Sus. Valley after winning the first game at 997-980. Following that first win, the Sabers secured the next game win at 950-890, to draw the match to even. Norwich picked up the last game for the win at 989-949; but would lose the total pin count at 2,979-2,876 in favor of Susquehanna Valley.

Leading Norwich on the day was Corey Huggins who snagged the series high for Norwich, with a 214 game in his second game en route to a 620 series. Other notables for Norwich included Zack Clipston's 602 series where he took a first and third game at 233 a piece for the Norwich game high. Nick Deady also recorded a solid game in his first attempt with a 215; as well as Dylan Gladstone and Scott Manwarren. Gladstone hit two games over 200 – with his second game rolling in at 205, followed by a 208 third game; while Manwarren snagged one game over 200 with his final game finishing at 204.