Guernsey Memorial Library summons those with SAD

NORWICH – Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich is inviting those with Seasonal Affective Disorder to stop by and test out their light therapy lamp located within the library's large print room.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, otherwise known as SAD, is a type of depression that cycles with the seasons.

“If you experience the blues in the winter during the darkest months of the year and your depression lifts during the long days of summer, you may have Seasonal Affective Disorder,” says a statement from Guernsey Memorial Library. “The cause is thought to be the lack of natural sunlight during winter months. Northerners are more likely to experience SAD, with an estimated one-in-ten people in our region being affected.”