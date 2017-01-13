The Sherwood Hotel to close doors

GREENE – Effective January 15, the Sherwood Hotel and restaurant in Greene will be closing its doors.

A release signed by the Sherwood staff states that as of Sunday, the hotel and restaurant will be closed until further notice.

They invite their former customers to contact their sister inn–the Colgate Inn–at (315) 824-2300 in the event that they need lodging or space for a function.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience this brings and we appreciate the times you have shared with us,” read the release from the Sherwood staff.