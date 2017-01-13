Ice to blame in Friday morning West Hill MVA

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH—A mid-morning one car motor vehicle accident in the Town of Norwich sent one woman to a local hospital for evaluation on Friday, January 13 after her SUV came to rest on its side in a culvert.

According to authorities, the vehicle was traveling eastbound along County Highway 10A when it encountered a patch of ice that had formed about one quarter of a mile west of the Hale Road intersection.

The vehicle—a white Pontiac SUV—lost traction on the ice while descending the steep West Hill incline before spinning 180 degrees, leaving the roadway, and slamming into the deep ditch south of the road.

While the vehicle came to rest on its side facing the opposite direction of travel, the driver was able to exit without extrication.

No tickets were issued following the incident.