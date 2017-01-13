Authorities: Man arrested for meth sales and manufacture

OXFORD – A 24-year-old parolee sits at the local jail in lieu of $30,000 bail following his arrest Thursday.

Travis L. DeMuth, of Oxford, was arrested following an investigation involving the distribution of methamphetamine.

According to authorities with the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, it is alleged that DeMuth was involved in manufacturing and selling methamphetamine on multiple occasions in Chenango County.

Police said DeMuth was located with the assistance of New York State Parole.

DeMuth was charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Oxford Court where bail was set at $30,000. DeMuth is currently being held at the Chenango County Correctional Facility.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

The Narcotics Division was assisted by the Oxford Police Department and Norwich Police Department during the investigation.