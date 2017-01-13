Catholic Charities awarded the ‘STOP violence’ grant

By: Michaela Watts, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 13th, 2017

CHENANGO COUNTY- Catholic Charities of Chenango County has recently been awarded a $35,000 STOP Violence Against Women (VAWA) grant. The STOP Violence Against Women Grant Program will allow Catholic Charities of Chenango County to provided full time victim advocates to assist with family court and the District Attorneys's Office.

With the exception of this federal grant, expansion in services can now benefit victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and/or stalking violence with orders of protections.


