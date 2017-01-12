Cuomo promotes industrial hemp production for NY

ALBANY (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wants to promote industrial hemp production in New York.

The governor in one of his State of the State addresses Wednesday proposed expanding a pilot program that allows farmers to grow hemp in conjunction with state agricultural officials. Cuomo also said he would hold an Industrial Hemp Summit in the Southern Tier to bring together researchers, farmers, manufacturers and government officials.

Hemp stalks and seeds can be used in the production of clothes, building materials, fuel and paper.

Industrial hemp contains less than 1 percent THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana.