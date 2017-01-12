Morrisville State College chosen as Global Game Jam site

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 12th, 2017

MORRISVILLE—Morrisville State College is among a handful of locations across New York State that are serving as a jam site for the 2017 Global Game Jam, the world’s largest game creation event, taking place January 20-22.

Game Jam is a fast-paced, 48-hour digital “jam session” which gives teams of artists, hobbyists, programmers and gamers throughout the world a chance to brainstorm, innovate, collaborate and develop new ideas for game design.

The event begins at Morrisville State College on Friday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. in Charlton Hall with a video conference and unveiling of this year’s theme.


