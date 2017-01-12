Cuomo proposes creation of the Empire State Trail

ALBANY – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 20th proposal of his 2017 State of the State tour on Tuesday, January 10: completing an 'Empire State Trail' by the year 2020, a project Cuomo says will “change the economic activity throughout the state."

Upon completion, the proposed 750-mile trail would be the largest state multi-use trail network in the nation, connecting Lake Erie to the Albany region and the New York Harbor to Canada.

According to Cuomo, the Empire State Trail would be created by completing the existing Hudson River Valley Greenway and Erie Canalway trails to create a 750-mile pathway for hiking and biking along scenic vistas across the state.

“The scenic natural beauty that spans every corner of this state is key to our prosperity, vital to our future and part of who we are as New Yorkers," Cuomo said. “The Empire State Trail, once completed, will be the nation’s largest state multi-use trail network, providing residents and visitors alike unprecedented access to New York's outdoor treasures, driving tourism and economic activity to communities across the state and helping to protect our environmental resources for generations to come.”