start title end
spacer Gilbertsville - Mount Uptonarrow Delayed Opening Otselic Valleyarrow Delayed Opening Oxford Schoolsarrow Closed Unadilla Valleyarrow Delayed Opening spacer

Trojans struggle against potent Sidney offense

By KIERAN COFFEY

Sun Sports Contributor

GREENE – The Greene boy’s varsity basketball team fell victim to a potent Sidney offense last Friday night, Jan. 6, losing by 21 points.

The first quarter was tightly contested, with both teams coming out firing on the offensive end. However, as the game wore on, the Trojan offense began to falter. After a bright start, scoring 19 points in the first quarter, they managed to put up just seven in the second, and went in to the locker room down by a scoreline of 34-26 at the interval.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook