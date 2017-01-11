Community Chorus is set to begin rehearsals for Spring Concert

SHERBURNE- The Sherburne Community Chorus will soon start their rehearsals for the upcoming Spring concert and would like to invite talented performers to join their group. Currently, the group is represented from the communities of Morrisville, Eaton, Hamilton, Earlville, Sherburne, Smyrna, Norwich, Oxford, Guilford and other outlying areas.

After a very successful and joyous winter concert, this years chorus, under the direction of Anne Caton, will begin rehearsals for a May concert; “For Everything There is A Season.” The concert is scheduled to be presented on the third weekend of May 2017. The choral concert will feature music of Rutter, Vaughn Williams, Steven Paulus amongst other exceptional arrangements of choral music.