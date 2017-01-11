Modern folk trio Milkweed to perform at 6 On The Square

OXFORD – Straight out of the tight knit and rising folk music scene of Binghamton, Milkweed has been drawing crowds and critical acclaim through their second year of full time touring. This weekend, the acclaimed group is headed up route 12 for an intimate appearance at Oxford's 6 On The Square.

The close to home performance will serve as yet another notch in Milkweed's belt of unique shows that break from the norm with their raised platform and attention to lyrics and depth of lush three part harmonies.