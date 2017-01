TIOGA—On Jan. 7, shortly after 9:30 p.m., N.Y. State Troopers at Owego arrested Gary S. Reed Jr., age 42, from Sidney for the misdemeanor of aggravated driving while intoxicated, felony criminal possession of weapon in the second degree, along with other traffic violations.

