AARP applauds choice of Lupardo as new Chair of Assembly Committee on Aging

ALBANY – AARP New York–formerly the American Association for Retired Persons–commended New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie late last week for appointing Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Binghamton as the new Chair of the Assembly Committee on Aging.

The committee is tasked with observing and creating opportunities for senior citizens throughout New York State.

“Assemblywoman Lupardo has been supportive of older New Yorkers during her career in the legislature, working with AARP to enact a law that helps prepare family caregivers to care for their loved ones at home after hospital discharge, supporting a bill to give more New Yorkers workplace retirement savings options, backing laws to help grandparents raise their grandchildren, and helping residents of the Southern Tier fight identity theft through document shredding events,” said Beth Finkel, State Director of AARP in New York.