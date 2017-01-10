Lady Bobcats continue to steamroll teams; remain undefeated

BAINBRIDGE – Only up by one point at 10-9 the games result and subsequently the undefeated season of the Bainbridge-Guilford girls varsity basketball team – thankfully the one-points lead and therefore close game was the score following just the first period of play.

A second period saw B-G explode for 17-points while the Bobcats defense closed the door on any and nearly all scoring for their Monday evening opponent Windsor in the second period – as the lady Black Knights managed just two-points to close out the first half.

The game, played at Bainbridge-Guilford High School on Jan. 9, saw Bainbridge-Guilford, are officially ranked eighth in New York State for Class C, as of Jan. 3, when the most recent New York Sportswriter Association released their state rankings.