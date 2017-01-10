Lady Bobcats continue to steamroll teams; remain undefeated

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 10th, 2017

BAINBRIDGE – Only up by one point at 10-9 the games result and subsequently the undefeated season of the Bainbridge-Guilford girls varsity basketball team – thankfully the one-points lead and therefore close game was the score following just the first period of play.

A second period saw B-G explode for 17-points while the Bobcats defense closed the door on any and nearly all scoring for their Monday evening opponent Windsor in the second period – as the lady Black Knights managed just two-points to close out the first half.

The game, played at Bainbridge-Guilford High School on Jan. 9, saw Bainbridge-Guilford, are officially ranked eighth in New York State for Class C, as of Jan. 3, when the most recent New York Sportswriter Association released their state rankings.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 34% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook