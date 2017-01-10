S-E looks to find spark among losing season

By Cameron Turner

Sun Sports Editor

cturner@evesun.com

SHERBURNE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity volleyball team – a team that was making great strides in the 2015-2016 season – has found themselves on the wrong-side of every match thus far, despite some competitive sets.

Most recently, the lady Marauders have fallen to 0-10 for the 2016-2017 season following their two most recent losses.

On Friday, Jan. 6, S-E traveled to face Morrisville-Eaton where they subsequently lost by a score of 3-0. The 3-0 loss was much closer than the final score suggested however, as the lady Marauders were able to bring each set score within a few – each time falling slightly short. During the first set S-E fell by a score of 25-23, followed by a second set loss of 30-28 – as extra points were needed for Morrisville-Eaton to win by two-points, the required amount. Already down 2-0 in sets, a must win third set saw S-E fall victim one more time, as Morrisville-Eaton claimed the 3-0 sweep with a final set of 25-22.