Cuomo begins State of the State

SHERBURNE- On January, 19 beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Friends of Rogers is proud to present the official unveiling of the newly renovated Visitor Center lobby at Rogers Environmental Education Center during a ribbon cutting ceremony. This event will showcase the first significant exhibit upgrade for the area’s premier eco-tourist destination since Friends of Rogers began operating the Center in the spring of 2011. Immediately following the ceremony, light refreshments will also be provided.

Preparation for this exhibit renovations began a year ago, when Board Member Chris Rossi first convened an ad hoc committee to manage the project. The committee spent the next few months designing a space to house the exhibit with funding provided by the Mid York Foundation. With additional help of a professional museum exhibit designer the committee’s vision would soon become a reality. The construction and installation of the new space was completed entirely by volunteers as well.