Lady Marauders win set before dropping three consectutive for team loss

STOCKBRIDGE – The Sherburne-Earlville varsity volleyball team saw a spark in their play early – before eventually falling to Stockbridge at 3-1.

This past Wednesday, Jan. 4, saw the S-E ladies climb to a 1-0 lead over the home team Stockbridge, when the winless Marauders took the first set for their own by a score of 24-14. Following the 1-0 lead, Stockbridge would claim the next three sets for their own taking the second set at 25-23 to even the score at 1-1. A close battle did ensue, however, Stockbridge closed out the 3-1 win with a third set win of 25-18, followed by a fourth set win over S-E at 25-22.