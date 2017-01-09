Hancock sweeps Oxford bowlers

HANCOCK – The formidable Oxford bowlers fell victim to Hancock on both the boys and girls side of the lanes in their latest matchup.

The Oxford boys fell to Hancock by a close margin in the total pin count at 2,213-2,204. The nine-pin difference was all that separated the Blackhawks from a a win as the boys officially tied Hancock at 2-2.

Oxford was led on the lanes by Corey Turner's high series at 543. Turner Glided his way to a solid second and third game, with a team high game at 231 in the second game – followed up by a 183 in the third game. Dakota Simpson held a respectable outing as well with his series of 478, taking a personal game high on the day at 188 in the first game.