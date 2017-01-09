Sidney earns double win over Trojan bowlers

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 9th, 2017

GREENE – Greene's varsity bowling team, both boys and girls, played host to the Sidney Warriors where Sidney claimed a double win over Greene.

This matchup on Friday, Jan. 9, saw Sidney claim a win on the boys side by total pin count of 2,658-2,447; while the girls fell to the Warriors at 2,116-1,861.

Leading Greene in their efforts on the boys side was Brandyn Scott who bowled a series high of 552 – taking the game high at 206. On the Sidney side for the boys it was Mike Mazzarella who snagged the game high at 215 en route to his series high for a 568. Sidney would see two other bowlers grab 200 games, as Ryan Cole had a game high of 202, followed by Nathan Gorshack who bowled a game high of 206.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 53% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2017 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook